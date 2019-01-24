Indonesia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth breeze into quarters

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Srikanth reached the quarter-final round of the ongoing Indonesian Masters with a convincing win over their respective opponents here on Thursday.

While Sindhu eased past local girl 23-21, 21-7 to make it to the last eight of the women's singles event, Srikanth thrashed Japan's 21-14 21-9 in the men's singles event.

In another women's singles event, former world number one also registered a 21-17, 21-15 victory against Fitriani Fitriani of to book herself a quarter-final berth. Having travelled the distance till the semi-final round of the recently-concluded Malaysian Master, the former world number one looked in good touch and won an easy match in the end.

Sindhu, who is playing her first tournament of the year, battled hard in the first game but managed to snatch the victory in an extended opening game.

In the second game, the Rio medallist looked much more comfortable and at ease as she defeated Tunjung 21-7 to emerge victorious.

For world number eight Srikanth, the pre-quarters clash proved to be a complete cakewalk as he won both the games with a huge margin.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)