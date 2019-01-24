Naomi Osaka enters maiden Australian Open final

Reigning champion reached her maiden final as she defeated former world number one in their semis clash of the women's singles event on Thursday.

The 21-year-old thrashed Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 and set up a summit showdown against two times Grand Slam champion

With 96 points and 15 aces, Osaka kept the momentum with herself and played in a dominant fashion on the court.

While talking about the match, the Japanese said that she was not at her best but is happy about the fact that she did not give up.

"I don't necessarily think I played the best I've ever played. I mean, for me, what I take away from this is that I never gave up, and that's something that I'm really proud of myself for," WTA quoted Osaka, as saying.

"There are moments in the match where I thought, like, 'This is getting really close.' I just thought I wouldn't forgive myself if I had a little dip or a moment of accepting defeat," she added.

Expressing her thoughts over final clash against Kvitova, Osaka said that she is expecting the match to be exciting as she has never faced her before.

"We've never played before. I think to have the opportunity to play her for the first time in a final of a Grand Slam is something very amazing," Osaka said.

"I've watched her play finals. I know what a great she is. It's definitely going to be very tough for me," she added.

Kvitova made it to final after of 7-6, 6-1 in their semi-final match.

