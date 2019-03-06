Indore bags Swachh Survekhshan Award 2019 for being the cleanest city

in on Wednesday bagged the title of India's in the central government's cleanliness survey for the third consecutive year.

Municipal Council area got the cleanest small city award while Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged Best in the survey.

The top-ranked cities received a statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi for their work towards cleanliness.

The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2019 were conferred by at a brief ceremony in the capital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the said that has made remarkable progress towards achieving the goals of rural and urban

"Today, a city or village is identified by its emphasis on cleanliness. This is an important change. By winning the first prize in all the four surveys so far, has set an example for other urban centres," he said.

The further stated that cleanliness should be integral to the behaviour of every citizen to make it effective and sustainable.

"Many people pay attention to personal hygiene but remain apathetic to public and community cleanliness. Change in this mentality is important for achieving the goals of Swachh Bharat. He urged educational institutions to include cleanliness in their curriculum and spread awareness about the importance of sanitation," he added.

These cleanliness awards are given by the Union

Congratulating the city of Indore, tweeted: "Absolutely Brilliant! is India's for the 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)