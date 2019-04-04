Infiltration in J-K increased in last five years: Gulab Nabi Azad

Senior on Thursday hit out at Prime Modi Narendra Modi-led government and alleged that infiltration in has increased in the past five years.

"In 2014, when we left the government, there was minimum infiltration. After five years in Modi government, maximum infiltration is there," Azad said while addressing a press conference here.

"That is why we will try to deploy more forces on the border to stop the infiltration. And the role of state police will be more in maintaining law and order in the valley," he added.

Azad further said that if the party is voted to power in 2019, it will review the Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA).

"This is the 30th year of AFSPA enforcement in This is a long time, we have enforced in but withdrew it after 14 years. We will review it with which security forces will have all the power to end the militancy and to ensure no human rights violation," he said.

The also promised that the students and residents of the state will get full security across the country.

"The students and trades of who studying or working across the country will get full protection," he said.

It is worth mentioning that after the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14 this year, Kashmiri students were reportedly attacked in different parts of the country.

Attacking PM Modi on budget defense, Azad said, "Modi sahab say about defense and security a lot on television but the budget for defense in is declining for the past four years. When we will come to power, we will give it attention."

The Congress also talked about party's minimum income scheme Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and in state assemblies, insurance, martyr status to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and CISF, etc.

Accusing the of benefiting the farmers' companies, Azad said, " policy of for farmers is meant to make companies rich in the name of farmers. Last year, a fact came that insurance companies make a profit of Rs 10,000 crore. We told Parliament that this scheme was designed to benefit companies, not farmers. Our insurance will of no profit no loss to benefit farmers.

