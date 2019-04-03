Azad blames PM Modi, PDP-BJP govt for 'growing militancy' in J-K

Senior on Wednesday attacked and the erstwhile for "growing militancy" in the state, saying their policies were responsible for pushing back into the era of 1990-91.

" at the Centre is responsible for creating an environment which forces the youth of the state to join militancy," Azad said at an election rally here.

He added that during his time "militants were willing to surrender arms and return to mainstream whereas now militancy is growing in the state."

He also slammed the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's for forming a government in alliance with the BJP, according to Azad, whose leaders have been abusing the people of for 70 years.

The former also blamed the previous for the state of affairs of the valley. "Bad days for the people of started the day came to power," he told the gathering.

He slammed the Centre for committing atrocities on the people of Kashmir by using muscle power to deal with militancy.

"Even our enemies did not gauge out the eyes of our daughters but the government of the is to be blamed for this atrocity," he said, adding that children of two-three years have become blind after they were hit by pellets.

"Can a kid of two-three years pick up arms?" he asked the crowd.

Azad raised the issue of alleged custodial deaths.

He said, "We often speak against the Army but the police is also no less an enemy of us. They have also harassed us. There are some policemen who killed innocents for promotion and money," Azad said.

will go to polls from April 11 to May 6 for its six Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

