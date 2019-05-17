Inflation not issue in 2019, Modi handled economy well: Rajnath

on Thursday said that inflation is not an issue in the ongoing elections as it has been well controlled by government at the Centre.

"If you go through Indian elections' history, you will see inflation was an issue in all of them. People used to sing ' sarkar aayi hai, kamartod mehengai layi hai' ( government has come and brought high inflation along with it). But 2004 and 2019 are two elections where there were issues but inflation was not one of them," Singh said while addressing an election rally here.

"There was before 2004 and Narendra Modi's before 2019. Both of them handled economic management well and attacked corruption. Pakistan's inflation rate is 10-12 per cent and India's is 2-3 per cent. We did not let inflation cross Indo-Pak border and enter here," he said.

The was addressing the rally in support of sitting from seat.

The four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, would go for polling on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)