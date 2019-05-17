Andhra CM dubs Sadhvi Pragya's comment on Godse as 'depressing' and 'disgusting'

N Chandrababu condemned BJP's Lok Sabha candidate comments glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as "depressing" and "disgusting".

On Thursday, when questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), Thakur said, " was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

took to to slam the and BJP and wrote, "It's depressing and disgusting to hear that those who killed the father of the nation are being hailed as great Patriots by BJP candidates. This speaks a lot about the nature of patriotism of not only BJP candidates but also Narendra Modi, who supports such people."

In another tweet, added, "First, they abused who was martyred, now it's the turn of the father of the nation, an apostle of non-violence and the torchbearer of world peace, Is this the model that BJP wants to spread in the entire nation?"

Soon after Thakur's controversial statement on 'Godse', the Opposition parties attacked Thakur saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

However, BJP G V L issued a statement saying the party condemns the statement of Thakur and said she should apologize publicly for terming Gandhi's assassin Godse a "true patriot'.

After being fielded by the BJP in Bhopal, Thakur had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)