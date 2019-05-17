Owaisi asks Rajnath to book Sadhvi Pragya for sedition for "glorifying" Godse

on Thursday urged to book BJP's Lok Sabha candidate under the and the Security Act for terming Gandhi's assassin Nathuram a "true patriot'.

Hitting out at the Central government, Owaisi citing BJP's promise of strengthening if voted to power, pressed for action against Thakur.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi wrote, " you've promised that will be strengthened further if you come back to power (God forbid). Is insulting Gandhi and glorifying his murderer sedition? Or is sedition law reserved only for minorities, Adivasis, Dalits & university students?".

" maintaining law and order is still your responsibility in Since your government has no qualms in applying the Security Act - would you consider applying it against Pragya? Or is that also reserved for Muslims, Dalits & Adivasis only?," he added.

Earlier in the day, when questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), Thakur said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

Owaisi also asked the to use its power under Article 324 of Constitution to from contesting elections.

"ECI since the recent discovery of your own powers under Article 324 of Constitution, would you use it to bar someone who has called elections a dharam yudh, insulted terror victims & martyrs? She's now glorified Free India's 1st terrorist," he tweeted.

Soon after her controversial statement on 'Godse', the Opposition parties attacked Thakur saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

However, BJP G V L issued a statement saying the party condemns the statement of Thakur and said she should apologize publicly for terming Gandhi's assassin a "true patriot'.

Later, Thakur tendered an apology for her remark stating that she respects a lot and his sacrifice for the country cannot be forgotten.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to courting controversies.

After being fielded by the BJP in Bhopal, she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

