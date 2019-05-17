WB: Vehicles belonging Mukul Roy, BJP candidate vandelised in Nagerbazar

Vehicles belonging to BJP leaders Roy and were allegedly vandalised by unidentified men in area here on Thursday night.

Bhattacharya is BJP's candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.

The attack took place when Bhattacharya and Roy were not present at the spot.

All six phases of ongoing Polls in were marred with violence. Last week, a convoy of BJP chief and was allegedly attacked by (TMC) supporters in Khejuri area of district.

In an unprecedented action, the EC on Wednesday cut short the campaigning period in by a day for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in view of the violence during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

Campaigning was originally scheduled to end at 5 pm on Friday for the nine constituencies that will go to polls on May 19.

