Infosys Q4 profit grows to Rs 4,078 crore on revenue of Rs 21,539 crore

IT on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 4,078 crore on revenue at Rs 21,539 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The technology had posted a profit of Rs 3,690 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter climbed up 19.1 per cent from Rs 18,083 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

The operating profit was up by 3.3 per cent at Rs 4,618 crore year-on-year (Y-O-Y) but down 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Basic EPS (earning per share) for the quarter ended March 31 works out to Rs 9.37, showing a growth of 10.4 per cent year-on-year and 12.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

"We have completed the first year of our transformation journey with strong results on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, the performance of our digital portfolio, large deal wins, and client metrics," said

revenues for 2018-19 total Rs 82,675 crore, marking a growth of 17.2 per cent. The operating profit was up 10.1 per cent year-on-year at Rs 18,880 crore.

Parekh said: "This is a reflection of our increased client relevance stemming from our focus on digital, positioning, and long-standing client relationships."

"Our planned investments have started yielding benefits. As we look ahead into fiscal 2020, we plan to deploy various measures of operational efficiencies across the "

Basic EPS for the year ended March 31 works out to Rs 35.44, down 0.3 per cent year-on-year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)