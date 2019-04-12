JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr shares a funny dancing video
Business Standard

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers the fastest loan against property

ANI 

When people require a large amount of money to meet various high-ticket expenses, they often end up liquidating their assets or selling-off their property. Instead, you can mortgage your property to avail a loan against property.

With a high loan amount of Rs. 3.5 crore and quick disbursal, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers loans against the property, to self-employed and salaried professionals to address their high-value needs. This is a secured loan in which you can mortgage your property and borrow against it. Offering disbursal to your bank account in just 4 days, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited loan against property is the fastest one in the country.

A loan against property is usually taken to fund big tickets expenses. Usually, it can be used for myriad purposes, such as overseas education, wedding, medical emergencies and consolidate debt.

Key benefits -

High loan amount for big-ticket needs

Offering up to Rs 3.5 crore via this loan, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited gives you ample finance to use as you deem fit. This means you can cover all the expenses with a single loan by mortgaging a property that you already own.

Easy eligibility and application

Applying for this loan is easy too. You need to be between 25 and 70 years of age if you're self-employed, and between 33 and 58 years of age if you're salaried. In addition, you must have a regular source of income, and reside and own a property in the cities.

Convenient flexi hybrid feature

With the flexi hybrid feature, you can borrow from your total sanction in parts, as and when the need arises, and pays interest only on the amount you use. This makes Bajaj Housing Finance Limited loan against property ideal for managing working capital needs.

Features like balance transfer and online loan management make this loan even more beneficial, and you can check your pre-approved offer before you apply to expedite the process further.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU