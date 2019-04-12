Sensex jumps 160 points to close at 38,767, Nifty settles at 11,643

Stock markets opened with lacklustre trading on Friday but gathered pace towards closing hours and wound up the day in the positive zone.

The BSE Sensex opened at 38,692, dipped to a low of 38,555 and then zoomed to 38,819. It finally settled at 38,767.

At the National Stock Exchange, the NSE closed 47 points up at 11,643 with all sectoral indices in the green.

closed almost 9 per cent higher at Rs 110.35 after the said it will induct 16 new planes to increase seat capacity and expand destination network.

Among other gainers were Wipro, Infosys, Bharat Petroleum, GAIL, and Asian Paints.

However, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Housing Finance, Grasim and Larsen & Toubro were in the loser's stand.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed marginal gains mixed, a day after the volatile session at Wall Street.

Market experts said US shares showed little direction ahead of the corporate earnings amid worries over a global economic slowdown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)