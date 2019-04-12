Max Group enters commercial real estate with Max Towers' opening on DND

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max-Ventures & Industries Ltd. (MaxVIL), on Friday announced the opening of its flagship office project - located on the Directway (DND), a few minutes' drive from South hubs such as and Nehru Place. Built with an investment of nearly Rs 600 crores, with a super built up area of over 5.5 lakh sq ft, includes 19 floors of office space and 4 floors of amenities.

Constructed in a brisk 24 months, is a blend of thoughtful design and superior hospitality which helps integrate work and life through its philosophy of "WorkWell". It will house the teams of some of the companies but will mostly be leased to progressive corporations. The building's anchor tenant - spaces, the premium co-working brand of one of world's largest co-working company will be operational shortly.

As Noida's first Grade A+ office building, with the philosophy of "WorkWell", Max Towers will provide its occupants with an energy-efficient and green work environment, a designed to boost their productivity while they are working and a & recreation hub when they want to socialize or take a break. It is the only office building in Delhi- to provide an indoor swimming pool and a comprehensive fitness centre to aid the wellness of employees.

The building will have a culture manager, who will work towards making the building's 130-seater auditorium and its common areas a hub of engrossing activities in culture, management, entertainment, art and more.

With large floor plates and contemporary amenities, Max Towers aims to provide a superior and cost-effective alternative to South and Central Delhi's districts which have been over the years, beset with a jaded common infrastructure, haphazard construction, choked last mile access and inadequate parking.

"We took a calibrated risk when we chose a stressed asset to mark Max Group's presence as a Max Towers was originally conceived as a part of a high-end mixed-use project called ' One'. With support and encouragement from Alok Tandon, & amp; CEO, Authority a separate sub-lease was granted for the Max Towers land, allowing to develop the and services independently. Developed in a brisk time period of approx 2 years, it is probably the only in to have witnessed such a speedy revival and completion. This success provides a fillip to our real estates' ambitions and provides a suitable launch pad for bigger commercial projects", said, Sahil Vachani, Managing Director, MaxVIL.

"At Max Estates, our aim is to create structures that will set benchmarks for the future. We wanted to create a building that reflects both, our old and new values. Max Towers brings the Group's values of sevabhav, excellence and credibility to the Indian real estate sector, as well as the vision of WorkWell which blends design and superior hospitality creating an environment which integrates work and life, nurturing a more productive, healthier and happier community. We are committed to adding value to our tenants through our offerings, to creating a community, rather than occupants. We are confident that the effort and planning that has gone into the building will reap rich rewards; and that Max Towers will set the tone for all our future endeavours", he added.

Max Estates' other include 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villas community set in the foothills of Dehradun, Uttarakhand and the redevelopment of Max Group's corporate office complex in Okhla,

