Infra major KEC International clocks 7.7 pc jump in profit at Rs 496 crore in FY 19

Infrastructure KEC International, the flagship company of Rs 23,000 crore Group, on Wednesday reported 7.7 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 496 crore during 2018-19 from Rs 460 crore in the year-ago period.

While revenue jumped by 9 per cent to Rs 11,000 crore from Rs 10,091 crore, profit before tax (PBT) increased by 9.7 per cent to Rs 757 crore from Rs 690 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) moved up over 14 per cent to Rs 1,150 crore from Rs 1,006 crore. The EBITDA margin increased from 10 to 10.5 per cent.

"Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of orders secured across all our verticals," said

"Our year-end order book stands at Rs 20,307 crore, marking a growth of 17 per cent over the previous financial year," he said in a statement.

diversified its civil client base to FMCG sector in addition to cement, real estate, automobile, and auto ancillary sectors.

In fourth quarter of FY 19, the company clocked revenue of Rs 3,841 crore, up 5 per cent from Rs 3,662 crore in the year-on period.

The profit before tax increased 4.4 per cent to Rs 302 crore from Rs 289 crore while EBITDA moved up 7.8 per cent to Rs 399 crore from Rs 370 crore. The EBITDA margin increased to 10.4 per cent from 10.1 per cent.

is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction with presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, and cables. It has delivered infrastructure projects in 68 countries.

