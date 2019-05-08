Kalavathi G V to lead Philips Innovation Campus in India

-
Philips India today announced the appointment of Kalavathi G V as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bengaluru, effective from May 2, 2019.
Kalavathi, currently the head of Global Customer Service and Operations for Philips' Healthcare Informatics business, will succeed Srinivas Prasad M R, who as CEO of PIC for the last 6 years was instrumental in establishing PIC as a global innovation hub for Royal Philips.
The new PIC CEO Kalavathi has over 23 years of experience in business, product segment and engineering leadership and has led global teams handling projects that span product, solution development and delivery lifecycles.
"I am honored to be appointed as the new head of Philips Innovation Campus and to take over the reins from Srinivas Prasad, who has been an inspirational leader," said Kalavathi.
"India is on the cusp of digital transformation, and with the growing application of disruptive technologies we are strengthening our focus on delivering personalized solutions for growth geographies. This is a great time for us to scale up and sustain our efforts to realize meaningful innovations that will help to achieve Philips' mission to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation", she added.
Philips Innovation Campus was established in 1996 in Bengaluru as a premier software research and development unit in Philips. It is currently home to over 3,500 brilliant minds working towards one goal - developing products and innovative solutions across the healthcare continuum to improve people's health - from disease prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and home-based care.
