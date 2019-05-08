Kalimark launches 30 new variants of aerated drinks, juices and corn

The 103-year-old Chennai-based of Companies, manufacturers of popular aerated such as 'Bovonto' and 'Vibro' have launched 30 new variants under the 'Bovonto', 'Zypsy' and 'Ilani' brands.

Film actors Nikki Galrani, Akshara Haasan and world-renowned Dhamu launched these 30 variants of aerated drinks, juices, coconut water, mineral water and corn rava and flour recently (6 May) at

Galrani launched Ilani range of pineapple, mango and litchi. Coconut milk with chocolate and vanilla flavours were also launched. All these products are available in 180 ml tetra packs. Incidentally, the Ilani in all its flavours is 100 per cent natural tender coconut water without any preservatives and colour.

Hassan launched 7 products under the Zipsy range of 180 ml tetra packs having flavours of mango, guava and tamarind in PET bottles of 200 ml and 500 ml.

Dhamu launched two sizes of corn rava and two sizes of corn flour in 1/2 kg and 25 kg for residents and hotels/restaurants to cook some tasty dishes.

The other carbonated soft in PET bottles of 200 ml under the brand name of were launched by Ambal R. Muthumani and J. Ramesh, JMD, of Companies.

The Vibro (vibrant rose paneer drink), Zimzo - the clear lemon drink in Pet bottle size of 200 ml, Jinji (Ginger flavour) and Tigo in orange was launched by

Kalimark had also launched the cane flavoured Bovonto, Vibro, Jinji and club soda. All these were of 250 ml sizes. Lastly, the mineral water brand under the name of Priestly in various sizes of 300 ml, 500 ml, 1 ltr and club soda (cane flavoured) were launched by

"We are in an exciting phase after embarking on a journey of consolidation and now expansion. This new launch in the water, aerated drinks, juices or soda was a very conscious decision from our side. We felt that which is a homegrown brand having immense brand loyalty through at least four generations across deserves better, cleaner, hygienically processed and cost-effective healthier We have always prided in our research, pricing and taste and this time, we are sure, we are going to grab a good size of the beverages market this summer", said K. P. R. Dhanushkodi, Chairman,

