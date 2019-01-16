Injured in ocean, Commander Tommy wants to return to sea at the earliest

"I am recovering from my injuries that I had sustained during the race and I hope to recover fully in near future. I want to get back to the sea immediately after that," he told in an interaction.

Tommy, who received a Kirti Chakra award for circumnavigating the globe all alone a couple of years ago, was taking part in Race in which he was required to circumnavigate around the world but he and his boat were caught in a storm around the Australian waters and had to be rescued after a massive operation.

"I was badly injured and I pulled myself into the boat somehow. I was left injured for three days as the French vessel was taking some time to reach me but I was happy to see the frothing sea with winds of up to 75 knots blowing there and I feel I was lucky to have seen that," the said on his experience during the incident.

Asked how he felt when he came to know that the entire country was worried for him after his accident, Tommy said he was overwhelmed to receive the support from the and the country after his mishap.

" called me up to know about my wellness two days after I was rescued and he said whether I remembered having met him earlier. I was very happy to hear that. But I told him very clearly that I would return to the sea with my boat and go sailing as soon as I recover fully," he said.

Tommy said he wants to inspire more and more youth to take up the sport of sailing in the country and expressed hope that after the women's crew completed the circumnavigation, it would inspire many more to explore the oceans.

