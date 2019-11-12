Instagram launches 'Reels' on iOS, Android platforms to take on TikTok

-
ALSO READ
TikTok stresses independence from China but US lawmakers are unconvinced
Facebook, Instagram users in India can now add music to 'Stories'
49 mn Instagram users had their data leaked by Mumbai-based agency, Chtrbox
Kingsoft Office aims to grow India userbase to 40 mn by year-end
TikTok parent ByteDance plans to set up international data centre in India
-
Instagram has taken huge inspiration from rival TikTok to build a new format called Reels.
Reels allows you to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories, similar to how TikTok works, TechCrunch reports.
Users can choose to share Reels to a Close Friends group or through Direct Message. The new format is currently available in Brazil on both iOS and Android.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU