Instagram launches 'Reels' on iOS, Android platforms to take on TikTok

Reels allows you to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories, similar to how TikTok works, TechCrunch reports.

ANI  |  Others 

Instagram has taken huge inspiration from rival TikTok to build a new format called Reels.

Reels allows you to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories, similar to how TikTok works, TechCrunch reports.

Users can choose to share Reels to a Close Friends group or through Direct Message. The new format is currently available in Brazil on both iOS and Android.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 22:46 IST

