Instagram tests 'Suggestions for You' feature in Direct Messages

In a bid to generate more engagement and ad dollars, Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that brings 'Suggestions for You' in Direct Messages (DMs).
According to Mashable, the feature sends user account suggestions similar to the ones they currently engage with when specific posts are sent through DMs.
It isn't clear as to how widespread the test is, but it appears to be part of Facebook's effort to expand its direct messaging platforms. The social network recently announced that it would merge the architecture behind Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
