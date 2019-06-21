YouTuber builds new Mac Pro prototype to check if it can grate cheese

JUST IN
Huawei announces three new Nova 5 smartphones

When Apple unveiled its new Mac Pro, the meme world compared it a big cheese grater thanks to its chassis which resembles the mundane kitchen accessory.

YouTuber Winston Moy took the charge of testing if the USD 6,000 computer's chassis can actually grate cheese if people had nothing better to do in their lives.

In his video, Moy goes all the way to build a replica of the Mac Pro chassis in aluminum only to unsurprisingly find out that it isn't the best way to grate cheese. However, it ends up being a fully functional soap dish at the end of the video.

