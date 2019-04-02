Investigation in Surya Kiran crash stuck, IAF to send black box of crashed plane abroad

The black box of one of the two Hawk aircraft of the aerobatic team, which crashed at India, will be sent abroad for downloading data since it got damaged extensively in the accident.

Two Hawk trainer jets of the had crashed on February 19 in Bengaluru a day before the India show in which one Wing lost his life.

While Wing Gandhi was flying his plane alone, the other plane was being flown by Wing and During the practising spins, the two jets spiralled out of control mid-air.

"The black box of one of the two Hawk planes has been damaged and needs to be sent abroad for retrieving data," sources in said.

The data of the plane being flown by Wing Commander Gandhi has been retrieved and it suggests that his plane was fully balanced during the practice session, they added.

Now the accident investigators are waiting for the data of the plane to analyse the exact cause of the crash.

The original help will also be taken in retrieving the data from the damaged

The team was formed in 1996 with the objective to serve as "ambassadors" of the and showcase their mettle. After India 2011, the Surya Kirans were grounded because the Air Force faced a shortage of training aircraft. The team was back in 2017 for Aero India, after a six-year hiatus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)