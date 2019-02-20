Surya Kiran plane crash: 2 injured pilots recovering, says IAF

Two pilots of IAF's team 'Surya Kiran', who were injured in the collision between two aircraft during rehearsal were recovering and out of danger, the said Wednesday.

Ahead of the show Tuesday, the two Hawk aeroplanes collided mid air and crashed, killing Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi and injuring Wg Cdr V T Shelke and Sqn Ldr T J Singh.

The two injured had successfully ejected from the plane, but sustained grievous injuries.

"They are stable. They are recovering from their injuries," an told

To a question on whether they were out of danger, he said, "Yes".

The incident cast a shadow on the biennial show, which began here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, member felicitated Chethan Kumar B M and his friends who came to the rescue of the two injured crew members after the crash.

In his message, he said, "Even as we grieve the loss of air warrior Wing Sahil Gandhi, I join all Indians, Bengalureans and Kannadigas in saluting Chethan Kumar B M and his friends for rushing in and helping our injured air warriors - Wing and

