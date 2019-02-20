Surya Kiran plane crash: 2 injured pilots recovering, says IAF

-
Two pilots of IAF's aerobatics team 'Surya Kiran', who were injured in the collision between two aircraft during rehearsal were recovering and out of danger, the Indian Air Force said Wednesday.
Ahead of the Aero India show Tuesday, the two Hawk aeroplanes collided mid air and crashed, killing Wg Cdr Sahil Gandhi and injuring Wg Cdr V T Shelke and Sqn Ldr T J Singh.
The two injured had successfully ejected from the plane, but sustained grievous injuries.
"They are stable. They are recovering from their injuries," an IAF officer told PTI.
To a question on whether they were out of danger, he said, "Yes".
The incident cast a shadow on the biennial Aero India show, which began here Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar felicitated Chethan Kumar B M and his friends who came to the rescue of the two injured crew members after the crash.
In his message, he said, "Even as we grieve the loss of air warrior Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, I join all Indians, Bengalureans and Kannadigas in saluting Chethan Kumar B M and his friends for rushing in and helping our injured air warriors - Wing Commander Vijay Shelke and Squadron Leader Tejeshwar Singh.
