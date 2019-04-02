ECI approaches President Kovind after Rajasthan Governor violated MCC

The (ECI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to accusing of allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

On March 25, Singh had said that as a party worker, he "genuinely" wanted the to win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections while observing that should become the again. This, however, has been construed as a violation of the MCC by the ECI, sources said earlier today.

"As a of BJP, I genuinely want the party to win. We want that once again should become the It is important for the nation and society that should become the again," Kalyan had told reporters in Aligarh.

Singh, who served two terms as the of (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the of in 2014.

A is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.

Seven phase elections in the country will begin from April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

