JDS leader R Madan quits party

Dal (Secular) vice for Taluk, R Madan, resigned on Tuesday amid an alleged rift in the party.

The decision comes just a day before JD(S) candidate is slated to file nomination papers to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga.

Talking to ANI, said, "The decision to resign from the post was taken after discussions with the district The workers who built the party, have been removed from their respective posts. Now everyone has been removed including me saying that we are no longer useful workers of the party."

said he will remain neutral and not work for the party in the ensuing elections.

Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

will go to polls on April 18 and 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)