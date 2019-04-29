IPL 2019: KKR beat MI by 34 runs

defeated Indians by 34 runs in the ongoing here on Sunday after they posted this season's highest total, 232 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 233 runs, had a substandard start as they lost wickets of both of their openers, and Quinton de Kock, in the first four overs.

Then Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat and formed a 20-run partnership before Lewis gave away his wicket. Soon after too followed him back to the pavilion.

and then took the field and gave their side a crucial momentum. scored the fastest half-century in this season of IPL as he scored his half-century in just 17 balls and both the players formed a 63-run partnership.

got hold of Pollard (20) which brought Pandya to the field. Hardik Pandya, however, kept on smashing regular boundaries and sixes and formed a 64-run partnership with Pandya,

As was getting closer to chasing down the target, gave away an easy catch to Russell which ended his 91-run inning.

After Hardik Pandya's dismissal, Mumbai's batting line-up crumbled and faced a 34-run defeat.

Earlier, KKR were sent to bat first and they had a brilliant start as both the openers, and Chris Lynn, struck regular boundaries. Both the players stitched a 96-run partnership and gave their side an outstanding start.

Gill and Lynn both struck their half-century, scoring 76 and 54 runs respectively. bowler provided his team with their first breakthrough in the name of Lynn.

Lynn's wicket brought KKR's most destructive batsman to bat and Russell did not disappoint his side as he smashed eight maximums during his inning.

Gill formed an amazing 62-run partnership with Russell as well before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Hardik Pandya.

Then skipper came out to bat. However, Russell stole the show in the final overs as he hammered regular boundaries. Russell scored unbeaten 80 runs off just 40 balls which propelled KKR to post the highest ever total of 232 runs in this season of IPL.

KKR will now visit to face Kings XI on May 3 while Mumbai will host Sunrisers on May 2.

Brief scores: ( 80*, 76, Hardik Pandya 1-31) defeated (Hardik Pandya 91, Suryakumar Yadav 24, 2-25) by 24 runs.

