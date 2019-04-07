IPL debutant Alzarri Joseph records best bowling figures

bowler Alzarri Joseph, who made his (IPL) debut on Saturday, showed an impeccable performance by recording the best figures of 6-12 in IPL and breaking Sohail Tanvir's 11-year-old record of 6-14 in the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

Joseph sent the in-form to the pavilion on his first ever delivery in the IPL and conceded no run from his first over. The 22-year old said that the team's win comes first more than his personal performance or limelight.

"It is not something that I really play for; I only play for wins and not [for] limelight. It is a good feeling but I want to win this tournament and not just personal performances," Joseph said during the post-match conference.

When asked about which wicket gave him the maximum satisfaction, the 22-year old replied that the last wicket was his favourite because it gave them victory.

Joseph's incursion was not really tackled well by Sunrisers Hyderabad, as a result, the hosts were bundled out for a scanty 96 runs and won the match by 40 runs after which the debutant was named the man of the match.

will now host Kings XI Punjab on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)