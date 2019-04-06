One knock of 99 will not put me in the World Cup squad: Prithvi Shaw

Shaw, the Capitals opener on Saturday said that one knock of 99 will not put him up for contention so he would rather not think about it.

"I don't think one knock of 99 will change this much for me, so I rather not switch over there. I would rather do my job over here in the IPL and try to win as many games for the Capitals. I'm a type of person who goes match by match, I am not thinking about as of now," Shaw told reporters.

Capitals have Ricky Ponting, the former Australian as their and they have Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian as their The right-handed Shaw said that having these two legends as a part of management helps the youngsters.

"I think it has been fantastic. and have played 15-20 years of international and they know how to handle a youngster. They have seen a lot of things, they know how to handle pressure. They know how to mentally prepare the youngster. I want to take all the learnings from them. I like to question them and they respond to my queries every time," Shaw told reporters.

" is a great man. He is very calm. He just teaches me how to handle the mental aspect of the game, he does not go into the technical aspect of the game," he added.

Delhi Capitals have won just two out of the five matches they have played in this year's edition of the IPL.

The team would look to spring a win when they take on Royal Challengers in their next match on April 7.

