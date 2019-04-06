ITBP organises first National Sky Running Championship

Border guarding force (ITBP) along with Sky Running Association of organised the National Sky Running Championship at at in

This is the first time such championship was organised at a high altitude of up to 4000 metres. The high altitude marathon was organised for both junior and senior categories from April 4 to April 5, 2019.

Various athletes from ITBP, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and participated in the championship.

The marathon was held in two phases. In the first phase, the marathon covered 10 kilometres through Hathi Parvat, to chai ranging from 1500 metres to 3000 metres MSL.

of won the race while ITBP's constables and Padna Tundup finished at second and third places.

On the second day of the championship, a 16 to 20 kilometres stretch was identified from Rock climbing area to number 10 tower Gorson, ranging of height from 3000 to 4000 metres MSL.

In the senior category, of Uttarakhand got the first position while constables of ITBP and achieved the second and third positions.

In the women's category, ITBP's and Rakhi got the first and second positions while Tripti Dimri of Uttarakhand finished at the third spot.

"This is the first ever sky running event by the International Sky Running Federation organised in India," Gambhir Sindh Chauhan, DIG ITBP said at the closing ceremony of the championship. The winners of the championship will be promoted to participate in the International sky running events in the future, ITBP said.

