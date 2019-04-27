JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

'Hindustan zindabad tha, hai aur rahega' reverberates as Sunny Deol holds first roadshow

Gene repair technique can improve brain dysfunction in adults
Business Standard

IPL playoffs timing may change

ANI  |  Cricket 

Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff timings are likely to change, as decided by the Committee of Administrator (CoA) at a meeting held on Saturday.

The playoffs schedule match is currently slated for 8 pm and the COA may revise the time to 7:30pm or even earlier- to 7pm. Earlier, the playoff matches were to play on the same time.

The CoA, in their meeting, also discussed the appointment of WV Raman as Women's head coach, which some termed as 'illegal' and gave the issue to the ombudsman.

It is now on the ombudsman's discretion to decide whether the appointment was legal or not.

The CoA did not have any discussion on the Foreign Exchange Management Act issue.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 18:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU