IPL playoffs timing may change

(IPL) playoff timings are likely to change, as decided by the Committee of (CoA) at a meeting held on Saturday.

The playoffs schedule match is currently slated for 8 pm and the COA may revise the time to 7:30pm or even earlier- to 7pm. Earlier, the playoff matches were to play on the same time.

The CoA, in their meeting, also discussed the appointment of WV Raman as Women's head coach, which some termed as 'illegal' and gave the issue to the ombudsman.

It is now on the ombudsman's discretion to decide whether the appointment was legal or not.

The CoA did not have any discussion on the Foreign Exchange Management Act issue.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)