Sri Lanka Cricket cancels Under-19 series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka (SLC) on Saturday called off the Under-19 series against following the serial blasts that left over 253 people dead in last week.

The team was all set to leave for on April 30 and the first match was slated to be played on May 3 in Galle. Now, the tour has been postponed indefinitely.

"The tour has been postponed indefinitely. It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn't want to take any chances," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

U-19 team was scheduled to take part in two four-day matches and three ODIs on the Sri Lankan tour in Galle and Hambantota. Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan team has been training at a conditioning camp in over the last five days.

Pakistan will next go to in June-July this year as a part of their build-up to next year's U-19 in

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated At least 253 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)