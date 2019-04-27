BCCI recommends Jadeja, Bumrah, Poonam Yadav for Arjuna award

Board of Control for in (BCCI) has recommended the names of cricketers Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year.

Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the in order to recognise the achievement of athletes.

Jadeja has been the key figure in the Indian test lineup and he has played 41 Test matches for the team taking 192 wickets.

The bowler recently staged a comeback in the limited-overs lineup as well and he has been chosen as the third spinner in the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup in England and

Both Bumrah and Shami have become an integral part of the Indian team in recent times and they will be leading the charge for in

25-year-old Bumrah is currently ranked number one in the ICC ODI bowler's rankings.

Meanwhile, has been a key spinner for the Indian women's team and has come to the captain's rescue whenever the side needs breakthroughs in crucial junctures of the game.

Yadav has played 41 ODIs and 54 T20Is for India, taking 63 and 74 wickets, respectively.

