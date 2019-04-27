Abhishek Verma wins gold medal in ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup

Indian shooter, won his first gold medal and India's second Olympic quota place in men's 10m air pistol after showcasing a dominant performance in the ISSF Rifle and Pistol on Saturday.

The shooter was seen in top-notch form throughout the final and he clinched the gold medal with a total score of 242.7 at the year's second ISSF

Russia's Artem Chernousov and Korea's Seungwoo Han won the silver and bronze medals.

Chernousov had a total score of 240.4 whereas Seungwoo Han registered a total score of 220.0.

With this win, has clinched both their quotas in this event and have recorded their fifth 2020 quota in the shooting.

India's had clinched the first quota at the Delhi World Cup earlier this year.

Verma made his debut last year as he represented the country at

The shooter was able to win a bronze medal in the tournament and he had made it to the Indian team just three years after taking up the sport.

