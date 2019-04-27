JUST IN
Abhishek Verma wins gold medal in ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup

ANI 

Indian shooter, Abhishek Verma won his first World Cup gold medal and India's second Tokyo Olympic quota place in men's 10m air pistol after showcasing a dominant performance in the ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup on Saturday.

The shooter was seen in top-notch form throughout the final and he clinched the gold medal with a total score of 242.7 at the year's second ISSF World Cup.

Russia's Artem Chernousov and Korea's Seungwoo Han won the silver and bronze medals.

Chernousov had a total score of 240.4 whereas Seungwoo Han registered a total score of 220.0.

With this win, India has clinched both their quotas in this event and have recorded their fifth Tokyo 2020 quota in the shooting.

India's Saurabh Chaudhary had clinched the first quota at the Delhi World Cup earlier this year.

Verma made his India debut last year as he represented the country at the Asian Games.

The shooter was able to win a bronze medal in the tournament and he had made it to the Indian team just three years after taking up the sport.

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 12:49 IST

