Abhishek Verma wins gold medal in ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup

-
ALSO READ
Abhishek Verma secures Olympic quota place with gold in maiden WC final
16-year-old Saurabh wins gold, secures Olympic quota
Saurabh Chaudhary breaks world record, bags Olympic quota
Shooting WC: IOC revokes Olympic qualification status of men's 25m rapid fire pistol event
ISSF WC: Abhishek Verma clinches gold, Olympic quota
-
Indian shooter, Abhishek Verma won his first World Cup gold medal and India's second Tokyo Olympic quota place in men's 10m air pistol after showcasing a dominant performance in the ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup on Saturday.
The shooter was seen in top-notch form throughout the final and he clinched the gold medal with a total score of 242.7 at the year's second ISSF World Cup.
Russia's Artem Chernousov and Korea's Seungwoo Han won the silver and bronze medals.
Chernousov had a total score of 240.4 whereas Seungwoo Han registered a total score of 220.0.
With this win, India has clinched both their quotas in this event and have recorded their fifth Tokyo 2020 quota in the shooting.
India's Saurabh Chaudhary had clinched the first quota at the Delhi World Cup earlier this year.
Verma made his India debut last year as he represented the country at the Asian Games.
The shooter was able to win a bronze medal in the tournament and he had made it to the Indian team just three years after taking up the sport.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU