Post Payments (IPPB) will bring in a paradigm shift in extending services to the people of Odisha, Union and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, while launching the services at the (CPMG) office in on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering during the launch, Pradhan said, "Changing with the advent of emails and is a challenge for Post Payments will reinvent the by leveraging the unparalleled network of Post and unleash the power of digital revolution."

Highlighting the facilities being offered by IPPB, he said, "This facility will offer a range of services such as and current accounts, remittances, money transfer, direct benefit transfers, utility payments, enterprise and merchant payments. will provide affordable and trusted services at the doorstep and give speed to our government's objective of a holistic financial inclusion."

Terming it a giant leap for rural India, Pradhan said the will bring new economic and job opportunities in villages and also revolutionise the Indian

After the launch of the ceremony, the Union Minister, while speaking to ANI, said over 1.5 lakh branches of the IPPB will be operational by the end of the year.

"Through IPPB, the will reach the homes of poor, Dalits, Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribes, women, and so on, and this is what we call development for all. In Odisha, 4500 Panchayats were bereft of the banking system, but the state has 8215 postal branches and banking system will reach them through IPPB in some time. I am sure the scheme is going to be a milestone in Odisha's development".

The IPPB service was launched by from on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)