Iran Foreign Minister urges 'concrete action' from China, Russia to save nuclear deal

on Friday urged "friends" including and to take "concrete action" to safeguard the 2015 nuclear deal as he warned of a "dangerous" situation amid rising tensions with the

Zarif, who arrived here on Friday, said that he would talk to the Chinese officials about "bilateral ties and the very dangerous issues that are ongoing in our region today," reported after citing a video published by the on its official website.

Zarif's visit to comes three days after the held talks with India's in on May 14.

In the meeting, conveyed to that the decision on buying its would be taken once the underway in the country are over.

The meeting between the two Foreign Ministers had come in the wake of heightened diplomatic tension between and the US after on April 22 announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian imports to eight countries including

Tension also escalated between Iran and the after deployed an group and bombers to the Gulf last week over alleged threats from Iran.

deployed more troops in the Persian Gulf, one of the world's most strategic waterways, in what the US officials claimed was a reaction to photographs showing Iran had loaded missiles onto small traditional boats, of reported.

In addition, Washington's withdrawal from the (JCPOA) or the 2015 Iran nuclear deal has further aggravated contention for Iran.

The historic 2015 deal between Iran and powers including the and the US, offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.

"If the international community and other JCPOA member countries, and our friends in the JCPOA like and Russia, want to keep this achievement, it is required that they make sure the Iranian people enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA with concrete actions," told

"So far, the international community has mainly made statements instead of saving the deal," he continued.

"The practical step is quite clear: Economic relations with Iran should be normalised. This is what the deal clearly addresses," he was quoted as saying.

However, amid rising tensions in the Gulf, Iran on Thursday rejected negotiations with the US and said it was showing "maximum restraint" after Washington sent extra military forces to the region.

In the past week, had also made trips to and after Iran vowed to keep selling to its main customers, especially China even if it had to undertake indirect means.

