JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nepal expects more Everest climbers after China sets limits

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's intervention for release of 3 fishermen detained in Iran
Business Standard

Netanyahu says 'good riddance' as Iran FM tenders resignation

AFP  |  Jerusalem 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "good riddance" on Tuesday after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif abruptly announced his resignation.

"Zarif is gone. Good riddance," Netanyahu said of the lead negotiator of Iran's landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers that he had bitterly opposed.

"As long as I am here, Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements