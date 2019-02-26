Netanyahu says 'good riddance' as Iran FM tenders resignation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "good riddance" on Tuesday after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif abruptly announced his resignation.
"Zarif is gone. Good riddance," Netanyahu said of the lead negotiator of Iran's landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers that he had bitterly opposed.
"As long as I am here, Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu tweeted.
