Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi will not seek fifth term in 2020

Wyoming Republican US Senator Mike Enzi announced on Saturday that he will not run for a fifth term in the 2020 Presidential elections.
"I have much to get done in the next year and a half," The Washington Post quoted Enzi as saying. "I want to focus on budget reform. I don't want to be burdened by the distractions of another campaign. After this year, I'll find other ways to serve."
75-year old Enzi has served as a senator for 22 years after winning his first election in 1996. Currently, he serves as the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney, who unsuccessfully tried to challenge Enzi in the 2014 elections, commended his service but made no mention of her own aspirations.
"For more than four decades, Mike Enzi has devoted himself to serving our state and the country," Cheney said. "I'm privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside him for the people of Wyoming and am proud to call him a friend.
Enzi began his political career as Gillette mayor, then moved on to the Wyoming Legislature. He was sworn into office in 1997. Over the years, he has passed more than 100 bills.
