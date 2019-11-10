Iranians ready to oppose US pressure : Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday slammed the United States for attempting to divide the Islamic state of Iran and said that the people of Iran are ready for any kind of sacrifice to oppose foreign pressures.

Rouhani said that a small group cannot be allowed to echo the voice of the US, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while addressing a large crowd at the main square in the city of Yazd.

He further said that the people of Iran shouldn't let the voice of the US be heard from a small number of people.

"The people of Iran are standing against unprecedented foreign pressures and are ready for any kind of self-sacrifice more than ever," he added.

On November 7, Tehran began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA after Washington's withdrawal.

JCPOA is also referred to as the US-Iran Nuclear Deal, which was clinched in 2015 by Iran, USA, Russia, France, China, UK, Germany, and the European Union.

It may be noted that Britain and Iran, along with Germany, Russia, France, the European Union, and China are the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal. The Trump-led US government withdrew from the deal last year, terming it as defective at its core.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)