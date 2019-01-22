IRB Infra's SPV HAM Project commences soon; NHAI allots appointed date

VK-1 Expressway Private Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Developers Ltd., has received an appointed date from NHAI for 23.740 Kms long (Kim) - Hybrid Annuity project, which is part of the upcoming -

Commenting on the development, Spokesperson, Developers Ltd. said, "This is an encouraging development. It means we can commence construction on our first Hybrid Annuity project. Getting appointed date is nothing but moving a step ahead to meet deadlines with quality construction and ensuring revenue flows as envisaged. We are confident of completing the project in time and ensuring congestion free, safe and to the commuters."

He further added, "We are now looking forward to receive Appointed Dates for other two HAM projects in South India, which would enable us to start construction activity on all projects."

Key highlights of the Project are as under

The project is in for eight laning of stretch of 23.740 Kms on - Mumbai Expressway, between and Vadodara, with cost outlay of Rs. 2043 Crs.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years Operations & Maintenance rights thereafter.

Construction will be commenced from (date) as per the Appointed Date.

Project had recently achieved the financial closure, despite the weak lending scenario across the industry for bid cost.

As a part of financial closure, the SPV will be receiving financial support of Rs. 817 Crores from the NHAI; equity support of Rs. 245 Crores from the IRB Infra and Project Financing of Rs. 981 Crores from the lenders.

To reiterate, IRB Infra had won three Hybrid Annuity projects in the Q4 of FY18; two in and one in All the projects had achieved Financial Closures recently and rest two also now set to receive appointed date soon; thus, enabling the Company to commence construction activity on those projects too.

