Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 200 cr arbitration award against NHAI

Reliance Infrastructure has won Rs. 200 crore arbitration award against National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
A three-member Arbitration Tribunal in its unanimous award on 31 August 2018 has asked NHAI to pay Rs. 150 crore by 29 November 2018 to Reliance Infrastructure. NHAI will have to pay interest @12% p.a. on the amount if they do not pay Rs. 150 crore by the deadline.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU