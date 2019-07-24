Ireland's Tim Murtagh takes fifer against England, makes it to Lord's Honours Board

Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after taking a five-wicket haul against England on the day one of the one-off Test.

Lord's Cricket Ground welcomed Murtagh to its honours board, saying, "Welcome to the Lord's Honours Boards, @tjmurtagh! A historic first Test achievement for @Irelandcricket at the Home of Cricket!"

The 37-year-old, who has just played two Tests, rattled England's top-order. He dismissed the debutant Jason Roy (5), who edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip. Murtagh then got Rory Burns (6) caught behind.

Murtagh returned in the 13th over and bagged two more wickets. The Irish fast bowler bowled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the fourth ball and then Chris Woakes got leg-before for a two-ball nought on the last ball of the over. In the 15th over, Murtagh completed his five-wicket haul as he got Moeen Ali caught behind for a duck.

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a tweet said, "Tim Murtagh has five wickets, Ireland have seven!"

Cricket Ireland sharedMurtagh's figures of 9-2-13-5 while posting about the bowling change.

"Bowling changes at both ends now with England 58-7. Thompson has replaced Adair at the Pavilion End and Rankin has just replaced Murtagh at the Nursery End. Murtagh's morning figures 9.0/2/13/5," Cricket Ireland said.

Ireland bowled out the hosts England for 85 in just 23.4 overs.

The 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket earlier this year. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.

Previously only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's.

