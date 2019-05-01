Maduro slams Pompeo's Cuba claims

Venezuelan Nicolas dismissed US of States Michael Pompeo's claim that the embattled was planning on leaving the South American nation, but was convinced not to do so by

Speaking to CNN, Pompeo alleged that Maduro's plane was parked on the runway, and he was prepared to depart to on Tuesday before being talked out of it by unnamed Russian officials.

had earlier refuted the of State's claim. " tried its best to demoralize the and now used fakes as a part of information war," she said.

branded Pompeo's claims to be "craziness," calling them "lies and manipulation."

"Please, Mr. Pompeo, you're not being serious," said, in a televised address where he slammed the latest overthrow attempt.

saw one of its bloodiest days in recent times on Tuesday, after declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," in an apparent bid to oust Maduro.

His call led to protesters collecting at the La Carlota military airbase, where a confrontation between the opposition leader's supporters and Maduro's supporters took place, according to In an apparent show of solidarity with the opposition, a few members of the military, national guard, and armed forces wore blue armbands during the clashes.

At least 71 people have been injured due to the clashes, out of which 42 were wounded with while two were treated for gunshot wounds at the in Caracas, as per the hospital's The country's Minister of Defence, Vladimir Padrino, said that a was also shot during the showdown.

While Guaido has highlighted that Maduro has no military support, the continues to hold on to his post while reinforcing that the country's defence forces support him.

Meanwhile, was freed from house arrest by forces siding with Guaido on Tuesday. Lopez, along with his family, took refuge at the as "guests," only to be shifted later to the

The is keeping a close watch on the developments in as Guaido made his most bold attempt yet at ousting Maduro. had immediately extended its support to Guaido, recognising him as the of the nation.

Other like France, Japan, UK sided with the in recognising Guaido, while like China, Russia, and slammed external interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the has continued to deny the existence of a humanitarian crisis in the Latin American nation, blocking off his country from receiving any aid sent by the US. He has also blamed the United States for the blackouts which brought the nation to a standstill recently.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)