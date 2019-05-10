Ishan Khatter's 'Beyond The Clouds' set for release in China

Bollywood newbie Ishan Khatter-starrer 'Beyond The Clouds' will release in China on May 24.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's directorial along with a poster of the film.
"Zee Studios International to release Majid Majidi's #BeyondTheClouds in #China on 24 May 2019... Poster for local audience," he tweeted.
The poster features Ishan Khatter and female lead Malavika Mohanan.
The film dwells on the nuances and intricacies of human relationships and revolves around a pair of brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, ends up in jail. Surrounded by despair, they find a new meaning of life from 'beyond the clouds'.
Legendary musician A R Rahman gave the music while the film is produced by Zee Studios along with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.
The film had already been premiered at the British Film Institue London Film Festival.
