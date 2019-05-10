Sartaj and Ganesh's look from 'Sacred Games 2' out

Of course you remember and Sartaj from Well, the duo is now back with their fresh-from-the-oven looks for the second installment of the Netlix series.

India shared what the characters will look like in the much-awaited season.

"Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaaat," read the caption for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's photo.

The poster shows the lead in a never-seen-before avatar, decked up in a suit, much unlike his character from crime-thriller. It's safe to say that Nawazuddin looks his intriguing best in the poster. It hints at the actor's rise in the second season as the show follows his story after he died in the first season.

as Sartaj looks every bit the tough cop he played in the first season, his hand bandaged just like he was seen in the last episode. "Agar Sartaj ko system badalna hai, toh khel toh khelna hi padega," the caption for his look read.

Recently, the makers had released the promo of the second season, which left fans wanting for more. They also shared the first looks for Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Pankaj Tripathi's characters.

In the short clip shared by the makers, fans were introduced to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Trivedi (Pankaj Tripathi) from the previous season. New additions to the show, (to play Shahid Khan) and (to play Batya Abelman) were also introduced.

Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the character of an enigmatic godman in the first season, is expected to have a more prominent role in the second season.

The series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name.

The popular show received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics owing to its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The plot, in the first season, revolved around the lives of city cop Sartaj Singh, and crime lord The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided.

Singh was shown on a timed mission to uncover a terror attack on for which he had been given 25 days to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

