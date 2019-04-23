ISIS conspiracy case: NIA arrests 14th accused from Delhi

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a key conspirator who was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the capital region of and

" was found to be the main member of the Pro-IS module Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, who was instrumental in bringing other members besides founding the group. The investigation has revealed that he was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts in and around the Capital Region," an NIA release said.

Faiz, a resident of Delhi, is the fourteenth accused arrested in the case so far.

" The case pertains to a group of Pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around NCT of Delhi," the release said.

The agency also found that a resident of Jafrabad was mobilising funds and explosive materials to prepare IEDs.

"Mufti Mohd Suhail, a resident of Jafrabad, Seelampur, Delhi, was the Amir of pro-IS module, who mobilized funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare IEDs etc. with other associates," read the release.

Faiz will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

