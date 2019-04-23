439 nominations received from 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

As many as 439 nominations were received from seven seats in the capital, as per the details shared by the (CEO) here on Tuesday, the last day of filing the nomination.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in the capital are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South

DCE said in a statement that 229 nominations were received from 164 candidates on Tuesday, with cumulative nominations pegged at 439 from 349 candidates from seven parliamentary constituencies.

The highest number of nominations was received from North East (74) while only 39 nominations were filed in North West seat.

The three major political parties -- Aam Aadmi Party, and -- have declared their candidates for the seven seats.

The date of scrutiny of nominations is April 24, while the last date for withdrawing nomination is April 26.

Earlier in the day, three heavyweights including Delhi's former Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician and candidate and filed their nominations from their respective seats.

Gambhir is contesting against three-time Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvind Singh Lovely of and AAP's Atishi from East Delhi while the party has fielded Dikshit to take on sitting from North East Delhi seat.

is in the fray from South Delhi seat, where the has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri, sitting MP, and has reposed faith in Raghav Chadha.

After filing their nominations, the candidates were given a kit, which includes details about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Delhi will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

