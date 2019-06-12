ISIS module case: NIA raids underway in Coimbatore

The Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at seven locations in in connection with the module case.

Searches are being held in Anbu Nagar, Podanur, and Kuniyamuthur areas of the city, to name a few.

Raids, which began at 7 AM today, are currently underway.

A fresh case of module was registered by in Coimbatore, and raids are being conducted in that connection, sources told ANI.

The in-charge of the module, the sources said, was believed to be in touch with bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)