Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu headed home after winning silver

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday left for India after winning a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics. The silver medallist is expected to arrive home later on Monday.
Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.
"Heading back to home, Thank you #Tokyo2020 for memorable moments of my life," tweeted Chanu.
Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.
China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.
With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.
Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday had congratulated Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame," tweeted Mary Kom.
