ISRO chairman's security cover removed, Kamal Nath continues to get 'Z' CRPF mobile cover

The Home Ministry on Wednesday removed the security cover provided to ISRO chairman K Sivan while it continued 'Z' category CISF mobile cover across India for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Those who have been removed from the central list include -- Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, UP Minister Brijesh Pathak, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, Former MPs Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, K P Singh, Raghav Lakhanpal Singh, Kanwar Singh Tanwar and Shyam Charan Gupta, Lucknow University Member Executive Council Anil Kumar Singh and UP former MLAs Brijesh Saurabh Mishra and Jaiveer Singh.

The CISF security cover provided to Additional Judge of Karkardooma Court OP Saini in Haryana has been removed and his security cover has been downgraded to 'X'. Saini, as special CBI court judge, had given judgment in 2G spectrum scam case in which former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi were acquitted by the court.

The Centre has withdrawn CISF cover of BJP General Secretary Om Prakash Mathur, Akhil Bhartiya Samiti president Acharya Pramod Krishnam, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Ram Shankar Katheria, Udit Raj and T K Alex, Director, ISRO Satellite Centre Bangalore.

On June 23, the security cover provided by CRPF to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy was removed and that for a number of others security was downgraded.

BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra was removed from the Central list and would be provided "Z" CRPF cover in Uttar Pradesh.

The CRPF cover for Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was also withdrawn and their security was downgraded from 'Y+' to 'Y' category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)