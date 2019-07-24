Heavy rains likely to occur in Thane today: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall in the Thane district here over the next four hours.

"Intense spells of rain likely to occur in the Thane district during next four hours," a release by IMD Mumbai read.

The streets in Bhiwandi city here got waterlogged following heavy rainfall today.

The locals faced problems in moving around the city and the usual business was affected due to the waterlogging.

Earlier in July, locals especially students from the Bangarwadi area in Thane district complained they were facing problems due to flooded roads.

Locals had alleged they had complained to the authorities year after year but without any improvement.

