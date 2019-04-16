Ambati Rayudu posts a witty tweet after World Cup snub

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was ignored from the 15-member World Cup squad, posted a witty tweet on Tuesday.
"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu wrote on his Twitter handle.
The 33-year-old batsman was pipped by all-rounder Vijay Shankar in the final Indian squad of fifteen players for the upcoming World Cup in England.
Rayudu was a regular member of the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format.
Rayudu was the team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He has scored one century and four half-centuries since then.
Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.
"We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a good fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a number four batsman, MSK Prasad, the chief selector had said during the squad announcement on Monday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup. The selected players are -- Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.
India will take on New Zealand on May 25 and Bangladesh on May 28 in the warm-up matches before the World Cup.
The 50-over tournament will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
