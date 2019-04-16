Ambati Rayudu posts a witty tweet after World Cup snub

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was ignored from the 15-member squad, posted a witty tweet on Tuesday.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," Rayudu wrote on his handle.

The 33-year-old batsman was pipped by all-rounder in the final Indian squad of fifteen players for the upcoming in England.

Rayudu was a regular member of the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format.

Rayudu was the team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He has scored one century and four half-centuries since then.

Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the recently concluded ODI series against

"We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a We are looking at as a number four batsman, MSK Prasad, the chief selector had said during the squad announcement on Monday.

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) named the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming The selected players are -- Virat Kohli (c), (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja,

will take on on May 25 and on May 28 in the warm-up matches before

The 50-over tournament will take place in England and from May 30 to July 14. will open their World Cup campaign against on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)